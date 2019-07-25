PHOENIX - A new asylum seeker processing center is set to open in Phoenix. On Wednesday, the media had the opportunity to take a look inside.

The Phoenix Welcome Center for Asylum-Seeking Families is located in south Phoenix in the old Ann Ott elementary school at 12th and Apache streets. The facility will process migrants primarily from Central America.

Stanford Prescott is the engagement coordinator for the International Rescue Committee, the organization that helped open this new facility. Since March, the International Rescue Committee has already processed 5,000 refugees with the help of Valley church groups and nonprofits including St. Vincent DePaul.

Prescott said the need for a place to stay overnight for those seeking asylum is what prompted the opening to this new facility.

“They need food, water, clothes, beds to sleep in, legal orientation and calls to their family to help them book their trips across the United States,” said Prescott.

The facility features intake areas for health screening, play centers for kids and classrooms for legal orientation. The center will only take asylum seekers who are a family and have a sponsor in the U.S.

“They are all families; they have one adult parent and one minor child and they’re all following the legal asylum process,” said Prescott.

Prescott said they are seeking some grant money from the federal government, but up to this point, the project is fully funded through donations and volunteers.

Prescott said asylum seekers will usually stay no more than two days, then connect with a sponsor somewhere in the U.S.

"They have a court date in future, and all have a sponsor in the U.S. that’s usually a family member or a friend somewhere in U.S., where they’ll stay while their court case is decided,” said Prescott.

12 News did speak with several business owners in the area who didn’t know a lot of specifics and did not want to be identified but said they weren’t against helping the asylum seekers get processed.