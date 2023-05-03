Phoenix water users are facing higher bills. Here's your chance to weigh in

The Phoenix Water Services Department is hosting public meetings to address the proposed rate increase for water and wastewater services.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Water Services Department is hosting public meetings this month and in June to address the proposed rate increase for water and wastewater services and a proposed increase to the Stormwater Excise Tax.

Preliminary estimates show the average residential customer will see an increase for water service of approximately 6.5% or $2 in October 2023, with additional increases in March 2024 (6.5%) and March 2025 (13%).

For wastewater service, the average residential customer will see an increase of approximately 6.5% or $1.60 in October 2023, with additional increases in March 2024 (6.5%) and March 2025 (7%).

In addition, the Stormwater Excise Tax, which supports the City’s stormwater permit actions required by the Federal Clean Water Act, is expected to increase by $0.25 for most residential customers beginning in October 2023 because of new and expanded permit requirements.

The community is invited to attend one of the following in-person meetings or virtual Spanish meetings.

Comments can be made at the meetings or online through a comment form at phoenix.gov/proposedrates.

Thursday, May 4 | 6 p.m. | Paradise Valley Community College

Tuesday, May 9 | 6 p.m. | Devonshire Community Center

Monday, May 15 | 6 p.m. | Spanish Virtual Meeting (register )

Tuesday, May 23 | 6 p.m. | Maryvale Community Center

Thursday, May 25 | 6 p.m. | South Mountain Community Center

Saturday, June 10 | 11 a.m. | Burton Barr Central Library

City officials said the additional revenue is necessary to keep up with rising water and wastewater services costs, maintain water infrastructure, and meet new regulatory mandates.

In addition, the proposal includes a change to the water allowance structure to encourage water conservation.

To learn more, watch a recorded presentation, or access the online rate estimator, please visit phoenix.gov/proposedrates.

