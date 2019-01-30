PHOENIX — Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is offering a big discount on pet adoptions in honor of a big event.

To celebrate Super Bowl Sunday, the county shelter is offering 50 percent off the adoption fee if you wear a football jersey supporting your favorite team Feb. 1 through Feb. 3, according to a news release from MCACC.

Additionally, any dog that has been in the shelter for 30 days or longer can be adopted for just $25. The adoption fee includes license, vaccinations, alteration surgery and microchip, MCACC said.

Puppies and Shelter Super Heroes are not included in this deal.

The deal starts Friday so you could watch the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams face off Sunday in the Super Bowl with a new fur friend by your side.