'We will never get over this': Mother wants justice after 18-year-old daughter shot, killed at illegal warehouse party

The mother of a teen shot and killed in west Phoenix over the weekend wants answers.

Phoenix Police say Lalaina Baldison, who was 18-years-old, was shot and killed at an illegal party at an empty warehouse early Saturday morning.

“She just turned 18 so she was just trying to have fun,” Annalisa Hernandez, Lalaina’s mother, said.

Hernandez describes her daughter as a typical teenager with a new job and new friends.

“I know she wanted to just have fun with her friends, I know, but now she’s not here,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said Lalaina went out Friday night and wasn’t home when she woke up Saturday morning.

Phoenix Police said Lalaina and four others were shot at a warehouse near 3500 West Earll Drive.

The other victims, a 17-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, and a 26-year-old man are all in stable condition according to police.

“I know she had been talking to these promoters from these parties that are going on in Phoenix, they’re bad,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said she warned her daughter about the parties before.

“That night she left I told her the same thing, I’m like, ‘Laney, it’s dangerous you don’t know these people they don’t know you.’,” Hernandez said.

Phoenix Police said they’re still looking at information about a suspect or suspects.

“I cannot rest until they find them,” Hernandez said. “It’s not just a shooter, it’s the promoters. I don’t want any other kids, I don’t want no parents to go through this, no parent.”

Hernandez said while arrests might bring comfort, it won’t bring back her daughter.

“She’s my baby and we will never get over this,” Hernandez said.