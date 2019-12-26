CHANDLER, Ariz. — While May Rowden was getting gifts ready for her family in the early hours of Christmas morning, someone was sneaking around her restaurant.

May says she finally went to bed around 1 a.m., only to be woken up by a call from police just after 1:30 a.m.

Police told her that someone broke into her restaurant, Chon Thai Food on Alma School Road near Elliott Road in Chandler.

"It’s Christmas time," Rowden says. "People are hard on money and I totally understand that, but why? Why me? Why on Christmas Day?"

Rowden says Chandler Police waited while she found somebody to watch her children and about an hour later, she was able to make it to the restaurant.

Whoever broke in stole her entire cash register and broke the lock on her front door. Rowden says she had about $120 to $130 inside, but it will cost more to replace the register and her locks.

"It’s ruined Christmas for me pretty much," she says. "My mind wasn’t in the right place. I couldn’t really enjoy the spirit of the holiday or enjoy watching the kids opening their presents."

Chandler Police confirm they're investigating the burglary, but say they have no leads on suspects.

Rowden hopes someone will come forward with information.

In the meantime, she's borrowing a different register from some friends and is having a locksmith work on her door.

"We just feel violated," Rowden says. "Chandler out of all the places? You think it would be safe."