Waymo are bringing their self-driving car services to Sky Harbor Airport. Here's how it works

"Trusted Testers" will get to order rides to and from the airport as the company moves to make the process fully autonomous.

PHOENIX — Travelers looking for a quick and easy way to get to Sky Harbor Airport are going to have new options soon. Waymo announced that they're expanding their rider-only services to the airport.

Starting Tuesday, "Trusted Testers" will be able to hail a ride 24/7 in the company's fully electric autonomously driven cars anywhere between Downtown Phoenix and Phoenix Sky Harbor.

The company is partnering with the airport to offer pickups and drop-offs from the 44th Street Sky Train station.

Waymo says the rides will start with a remote autonomous specialist in the driver's seat, then transition into fully autonomous in the weeks to come.

"Phoenix leads the nation in demonstrating autonomous vehicle technology, science, and safety," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said.

"The future of travel is here, and Waymo One service to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport marks our city’s commitment to innovation and technological advancements that will impact the world."

The company says they'll be using this trial period to gather data on driving behavior that is unique to the airport, and expand service to pedestrians with different kinds of luggage.

You can download the Waymo One app on the App Store or Google Play to express interest in joining their Trusted Tester program and try the ride out for yourself.

