Two people rescued from truck swept off road near Cave Creek

The Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Department was able to rescue two men from the roof of their truck after the vehicle had gotten swept off a flooded roadway.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Two men are safe after their truck was swept off a flooded roadway near Cave Creek, officials said. First responders were able to get the men off the roof of their truck and to safety.

The vehicle was a construction truck with two people inside, driving to a job site near Cave Creek. The vehicle was driving down Cahava Ranch Road when it tried to cross a flooded section of the roadway, Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical officials said.

Their truck was then washed away with both men still inside. The two were able to climb out onto the roof of the truck and were seen stranded in the wash.

Officials said that they were unable to use a helicopter due to the weather, so crews used a ladder truck to rescue the men from the vehicle.

See the rescue video the department shared on Twitter here:

This morning our crews rescued two men who crossed a flooded roadway in an attempt to get to a job site. Please do not cross flooded roadways, the risk is not worth your life and the safety of our rescuers. #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/6V25d1OUKv — Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) March 22, 2023

The truck can be seen mostly submerged as rescuers help the men off the roof and onto the ladder.

"Please do not cross flooded roadways," the department stressed, "The risk is not worth your life and the safety of our rescuers."

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Arizona Weather

Drought, wildfires, heat and monsoon storms: Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Learn everything you need to know about the Grand Canyon State's ever-changing forecasts here.

Flooding Safety:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has provided the following tips on what hazards to watch out for during and after a flood, including fire, electrical and chemical safety:

Generators and alternative heating devices can create fire hazards during flooding if they aren’t used correctly or maintained properly. Pools of water and appliances can become electrically charged and can cause electrical fires.

On electricity, residents in flooded areas should turn off the power to their homes if they can reach the main breaker or fuse box. All wiring in the house may be electrically charged and hazardous. Residents should have a professional technician check their home for damages before turning on the power.

Make sure potentially combustible liquids like paint thinner, lighter fluid or gasoline haven’t spilled within or near your home. Keep combustible liquids away from electrical or alternative heat sources as to not start a fire.

All smoke alarms in the home should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced yearly. Some smoke alarms are dependent on your home’s electrical service and may go out when power is turned off.