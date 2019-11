Daisy Mountain fire crews helped rescue people from the wrong side of a flooded wash near 24th Street and Cloud Road north of Carefree Highway Wednesday night.

Firefighters said three people were in a pickup truck that was being carried down a flooded wash. The water was up to the windows.

The people inside were able to get themselves out when the truck came to a stop, firefighters said.

Crews are trying to help them get to the other side of the wash.