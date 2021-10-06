Watch: Officers dedicate locker to fallen Phoenix officer killed in May

Officer Ginarro New, 27, was killed May 31 after another driver ran a red light and crashed into his squad car.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired in June.

The locker of an officer killed in the line of duty in May has been sealed and memorialized at the Phoenix Police Department's Black Mountain precinct.

Officer Ginarro New, 27, was killed May 31 after another driver ran a red light and crashed into his squad car near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway.

"Family, friends and fellow officers paid their respects during the locker dedication," Phoenix PD said in a tweet along with a video of the event.

Officer Ginarro New’s locker is now sealed and memorialized at our Black Mountain Precinct. Family, friends, and fellow officers paid their respects during the locker dedication. Officer New was killed on duty last month by a red light runner near Cave Creek and Greenway. pic.twitter.com/IB2nJG4wJW — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 9, 2021

Officer New was driving his fully marked patrol vehicle through the intersection when his vehicle was struck by a car that ran a red light going eastbound, police said. The crash sent New's vehicle through a block wall and into the parking lot on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The driver in the other vehicle was also reported dead by the department. Phoenix PD said speed and impairment with the driver "are believed to be contributing factors" to the crash.

New was transported to a local hospital after the crash, police said. A procession of other officers was held to escort the officer's body from the hospital to the medical examiner's office after the officer was pronounced dead.

The officer had served with the department at the Black Mountain precinct since July 2019.

Up to Speed