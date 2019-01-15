PHOENIX — Fallen Salt River Police Officer Clayton Townsend is being honored in a memorial service Tuesday, a week after he was struck by an alleged distracted driver while conducting a traffic stop on Loop 101.

Townsend was just 26 years old and a five-year veteran with the Salt River Police Department.

He is survived by his wife, their 10-month-old son and his parents and brothers.

Funeral for Officer Townsend

The memorial service for Townsend will begin after 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ’s Church of the Valley Peoria.

Honors will immediately follow the memorial service in the grass area outside of the church.

The funeral service is open to the public.

A memorial fund has been set up for Townsend’s family. Those who would like to donate can do so at any Wells Fargo branch under the Clayton Townsend Benefit and Memorial Fund. Additionally, cards may be mailed to the Salt River Police Department at 10005 East Osborn Road Scottsdale, Ariz. 85256.

Procession for Officer Townsend

Parts of Loop 101 were closed at times Tuesday morning for the funeral procession for Officer Townsend.

The procession took from the East Valley on its way to Christ’s Church of the Valley in Peoria, on Happy Valley Road near 67th Avenue, for the memorial service.

The procession for Officer Clayton Townsend entered northbound Loop 101 at McDowell Road in the Scottsdale area.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and Arizona Department of Transportation personnel conducted temporary traffic stops along Valley freeways.