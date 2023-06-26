DPS uses grappler to catch suspected street racers in East Valley

After a grappler net was used to immobilize the suspect vehicle, two teens inside the car were detained and cited.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety recently deployed its grappler device to detain two teenagers suspected of being involved in street racing.

On June 10, state troopers responded to reports of vehicles involved in intersection takeovers in the Valley. An incident at a Mesa intersection resulted in a car striking a pedestrian participant and then fleeing the scene.

After locating the suspect vehicle, a DPS sergeant deployed a grappler net that latched onto one of the car's tires and immobilized the vehicle.

Two 17-year-olds inside the vehicle were detained and cited for alleged street racing, DPS said.

Anyone in Arizona caught street racing could face a 20-day vehicle impound, monetary fines, and possible jail time, DPS said.

The grappler device has been used repeatedly by law enforcement agencies in the Valley to apprehend fleeing suspects.

