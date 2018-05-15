Gilbert, Ariz. - It happened in just minutes, but now has dozens of Gilbert residents on edge.

Security camera footage from 4:19 am on Monday shows several burglars trying to open car doors up and down a neighborhood street.

"If they've done it before, they're going to do it again," said Doug Matteson who noticed an issue the moment he pulled into his neighborhood.

Matteson had come home from work roughly 30 minutes after the criminals hit his neighborhood.

"I was just kind of looking around at the vehicles, some of them had doors open. One had a trunk open," Matteson said.

After checking his security cameras, Matteson realized what happened.

"I was upset, like anybody else you feel like a victim," Matteson said.

The criminals in the video were not able to steal anything from his car because they doors were locked, but other in the neighborhood were not so lucky. Credit cards and cash were among the items stolen, something Gilbert Police say they are investigating.

