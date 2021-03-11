Watch: Bodycam shows 15 minute standoff between police and man wielding knife in Phoenix

The man was in apparent distress and while waving a knife towards officers.

PHOENIX — A man who was in apparent distress was arrested by police after pulling out a knife on officers in a 15-minute standoff in Phoenix on Wednesday.

Just after 5 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said troopers were finishing up a collision call when a man kneeled down in front of an officer's car in a parking lot on McDowell Road, east of State Route 51.

In bodycam footage provided by AZDPS, the man was visibly upset and was heard telling officers that he hasn't seen his kids in a long time and that he relapsed on drugs the previous day.

An officer is heard talking the man through his distress and then the footage skips ahead to the man standing up.

An officer then asked him what's on his mind and the man responds intelligibly, reaches behind his back and pulls out what police said was a large kitchen-style knife.

The man continuously asked why should he put the knife down and told police they're going to have to shoot him.

Police directed the man to drop the weapon multiple times and he refused. An officer can be seen in the video with his hand placed on his gun before the man was shot with a less-lethal round.

The man dropped the knife and was arrested by police. He was taken to a health facility and will face charges of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Officials described the incident as "dealing with a subject who wanted to commit suicide by cop."

