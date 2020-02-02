PHOENIX — Washington Elementary hosted its second “Super Saturday Clean Up” in northwest Phoenix on Saturday. The event was held amid reports of drug paraphernalia being found on its grounds.

Dozens showed up to help pick up trash and paint a mural on the school's surrounding wall.

On Saturday, 12 News received a Facebook post that said syringes had been found on the school's grounds. Another individual shared more photos that allegedly showed more of the same directly with 12 News. Finally, Sara Fierro, a concerned parent at the school, confirmed drug paraphernalia on campus is a regular problem.

“Students find syringes when they’re outside playing," Fierro, who has two kids at the school, said. “I personally have found four in one morning walking my kids to school. And it was on school grounds.”

School officials did not comment on the matter at the event. When 12 News arrived, officials immediately said they wanted to keep a positive tone.

Earlier in the week, Principal Jennifer Griggs did explain why this campus, at the corner of 27th and Northern avenues, can be more challenging to maintain.

“So we have a lot of people who walk up and down the street. We have a city bus stop out in front of the school,” said Principal Jennifer Griggs. “So there are a lot of different reasons for what we find on our campus.”

Fierro, who was at the event, said the Facebook photos capture some of the paraphernalia picked up.

“It’s a known issue. It’s not a secret. Nobody in this school has spoken about it. You know they don’t notify the parents,” Ms. Fierro said.