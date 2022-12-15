Walmart launching drone service at some Arizona locations

Retail giant Walmart is launching a drone delivery service at 4 stores in the Valley.

ARIZONA, USA — Walmart is taking to the skies with its delivery service for some customers in Arizona. The retail giant is launching a drone delivery service at four of its stores in the Valley.

Arizona is one of six states to offer the service.

In a release, Walmart said this marks the first time Arizona customers can take advantage of its drone delivery service.

Vic Gopalakrishnan, Walmart’s vice president of innovation and automation in the US, said the drone service makes it a lot easier for customers to buy last-minute or forgotten items.

“Being on the forefront of that innovation at Walmart is something we’re proud of,” said Gopalakrishnan. “It may seem like a futuristic option, but it’s giving our customers what they’ve always wanted, and that’s time to focus on what is most important to them.”

The drone delivery service is available at these locations:

Walmart Supercenter #3896

21655 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria, AZ 85382

21655 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria, AZ 85382 Walmart Supercenter #1533

7975 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ 85345

7975 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ 85345 Walmart Supercenter #3241

18551 N 83rd Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308

18551 N 83rd Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Walmart Supercenter #1532

5845 W Bell Rd, Glendale, AZ 85308

Walmart said customers living within a mile of these stores have access to the service. More than 10,000 items that weigh 10 pounds or less are available for drone delivery, which costs $3.99, according to the release.

You can click here to find out if your address is eligible for delivery.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.