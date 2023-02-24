Tempe accepting applications for Section 8 housing vouchers

The City of Tempe will start accepting applications for its Section 8 housing vouchers on Feb. 28. The city will add 3,000 households to its voucher waitlist.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe residents needing rental assistance can apply for one of the city's housing vouchers starting next week.

Applications for the Section 8 program can be submitted starting Tuesday, Feb. 28, and will be accepted until Monday, March 13.

The housing vouchers help low-income families in renting apartments or homes. Voucher recipients must still pay at least 30% of their income toward living expenses.

Demand for these vouchers often exceeds the amount Tempe's able to give out so the city gives preference to victims of domestic violence or those who have previously lost their housing assistance due to insufficient funding.

The city will hold a lottery to add 3,000 households to Tempe's voucher waitlist. More information can be found here.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

What is the Valley?

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

How big is Maricopa County?

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.