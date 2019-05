PHOENIX — Volunteers put together a Memorial Day tribute by planting 15,000 flags on the lawn of the University of Phoenix campus Tuesday morning.

The flags spell out a special message for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country: "Their legacy lives on."

It is the 10th annual flag planting event at the campus. The public voted on this year's message spelled out in the tribute.

The flags will be donated to local veteran cemeteries.