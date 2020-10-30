Visits with Santa will look different in 2020

Santa is making adjustments to keep everyone healthy and safe during visits prior to Christmas.

PHOENIX — COVID-19 has impacted everyone’s job this year. It’s even forcing the hardest working guy during the holidays to make some big changes.

Santa is making adjustments – so that he can spread Christmas cheer – and keep everyone healthy and safe from the virus.

Wherever Christmas cheer is needed, Santa will deliver, but due to the pandemic – meeting Santa will look a little different this year.

“We all have to adapt,” said Fred Selinski. Chairman of the Board at International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas.

Which includes no more one-on-one connection.

“It will be really tough because that is a lot of the true spirit that comes with the interaction between children and Santas,” said Selinski.

Those interactions will have to be limited to avoid coronavirus exposure. Santa will do some interactive Zoom meetings. In some parts of the North Pole kids can do drive byes.

“Cars will drive by and either Santa or his helpers will give the children a little treat or gift of some sort,” said Selinski.

A trip to Santa’s Wonderland at Cabela’s or Bass Pro Shops will require online reservation prior to arriving:

You’ll have to have a temperature check.

When you get up to meet the big guy – it’s going to happen through a plexiglass.

The picture will be using the divider.

Santa will be wearing a face shield as well.

“Going to be a little bit different this year but overall, we just want the kids to see some semblance of normalcy with Santa,” said Dave Lueth. General Manager at Cabela’s.

Santa will even have a crew of sanitation elves on hand to continually disinfect and clean.

We reached out to malls in the valley and they say are also instituting safety guidelines – including social distancing and masks. They encourage visits to their websites for details.

While parents may understand the changes – kids might have a hard time adapting – so it’s important Santa continues delivering his holiday message.