Visitors evacuated as brush fire burns near White Tank Mountains

The fire has burned between 30 and 50 acres so far.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities have evacuated visitors near the White Tank Mountains as firefighters work to put down a brush fire that started Thursday evening.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the fire is burning on the southeast side of the park, about three-and-half miles west of Waddell.

The fire has burned between 30 and 50 acres so far.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating anyone at the park or on its trails.

The Surprise Police Department says White Tank Park is temporarily closed.