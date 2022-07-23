Vine Tavern closes its doors in Tempe, plans to move to Ahwatukee

The restaurant on Apache Boulevard has been a staple in the community for nearly 36 years.

TEMPE, Ariz. — An iconic restaurant in Tempe is closing its doors after 36 years.

Vine Tavern and Eatery on Apache Boulevard and Rural Road welcomed their final customers on Saturday before closing and relocating to Ahwatukee.

"It means different things to different people," owner Trent Roberton said. "It has been great. The customers have been great. Something we will never forget."

The restaurant was a go-to for many locals and Sun Devil fans due to its convenient location from Arizona State University's Tempe campus.

Customers filled the place for one last time to properly honor what the business has meant to them.

"This is a cherised treasure to the Tempe community. She will be very dearly missed," ASU student Michael Rudin said. "With that in mind, I am going to get my last platter of wings, order of potato skins and then shut her down later tonight."

There is no timeline for when the Ahwatukee location will open but customers will still be able to visit their other location on Elliot and Rural roads.

