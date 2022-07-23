'We just hope he didn't suffer': Family remembers Phoenix man killed in crash involving stolen vehicle

Family and friends remember one of the victims killed in a car crash in northern Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A somber night as friends and family remember a LYFT driver tragically killed in north Phoenix Friday morning.

Terry Hill and the two passengers in his car at the spot where the crash happened were honored at a candlelight vigil Saturday.

Hill's family said the world lost a great man, a wonderful father to a seven-year-old, a loving uncle, a devoted husband, and someone who lived every day to the fullest.

Surrounded by candles, balloons and each other, those close to Terry Hill said they just don't understand.

"It's not easy, we just wanted him to come home that's it," said Jada Hill. "Why? Why us? Why him? What could have been different, how do we move on from this?"

Jada is Terry's sister. She said he was one-of-a-kind.

"He was goofy, caring, he made sure he was there for everybody," she said.

Hill was turning onto Thunderbird Road when Phoenix police said a stolen vehicle speeding on 43rd Avenue slammed into him. Hill's car burst into flames killing him and the two passengers inside.

"We just hope he didn't suffer," said Hill.

Hill's brother saw what happened on the news Friday and had a feeling it was Terry.

"He raced over here and saw the vehicle matched the VIN number and that's how we know it was him," she recalled. "We just didn't believe it. We wanted to make sure, but they confirmed it based on the tattoo on his leg, based on his necklace."

At Saturday night's vigil, not much was said, many just stood in shock and silence.

"I love you brother, I miss you," said Hill.

And as tears fell, Hill said she has found a bit of strength, knowing Terry's spirit will live on.

"We're going to stay as strong as we can and be there for your son and make sure your memory and legacy aren't forgotten," she said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe in honor of Terry to help the family. Jada says any bit of help is appreciated.

At this time, Phoenix police tell 12 News there are no new details to report in this case, just that they're actively investigating.

