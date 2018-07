It is hot. In Phoenix, it's the hottest day of 2018 so far, hitting 116 degrees.

We ran an experiment outside Studio 12A in the heart of downtown Phoenix -- we glued crayons to a canvas and let Mother Nature make art.

With dollar store craft supplies, we created an Arizona Style masterpiece.

The time lapse above shows a period of 15 minutes sped up to under a minute.

