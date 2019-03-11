A terrifying moment when a train slammed into an SUV in Mesa, destroying the car, was caught on camera, but luckily everyone walked away without injury.

Video provided to 12 News from Arizona Auto Glass Pros in Mesa shows a group of cars at train crossing at Alma School and Broadway on Saturday.

Suddenly, a red truck is seen rear-ending a gray-colored SUV, sending the car into the train tracks.

About 20 seconds later, after everyone has escaped the car, a train can be seen coming into frame, slamming into the SUV.

Mesa Fire and Medical Dept.

No one was injured, fire officials said.

Police said they will not be releasing the name of the victim.

The crash was blocking traffic in both directions at Alma School, Extension, and Center roads.