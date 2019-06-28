PHOENIX — Newly released video shows a suspect getting behind the wheel of a woman’s car at Sky Harbor Airport earlier this month and driving away with her 5-year-old still inside.

The suspect, who police identified as 28-year-old Scott Duran, is seen walking up to the car at a Terminal 4 curbside and getting inside as the mother is outside talking to somebody. The man drives off and the mother chases after the car.

The video shows a patrol unit at the airport following the car before more police vehicles help box the suspect in.

Officers removed the uninjured 5-year-old from the car and reunited him with his mother, and Duran was taken into custody.

Duran is charged with multiple felonies, including robbery, theft of means of transportation, kidnapping, endangerment, prohibited possession of a weapon and unlawful flight.

PREVIOUSLY: Man arrested after stealing car at Sky Harbor with 5-year-old inside, police say