PHOENIX — A sergeant with the Arizona Department of Public Safety stopped a wrong-way driver on Interstate 17 early Wednesday morning, and the incident was caught on video.

DPS said the sergeant in an unmarked patrol vehicle was parked within the safety pull out of the southbound Indian School Road off-ramp when he saw a silver SUV driving northbound trying to get onto the highway.

The sergeant activated his patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and siren to try to get the wrong-way driver to stop.

The SUV kept going, and the sergeant sped up and hit the SUV's rear right corner, causing it to rotate and stop.

No injuries were reported.

The sergeant arrested the wrong-way driver, identified as 24-year-old Hector Quiroz Juarez. DPS said he was booked into jail for aggravated DUI.

Hector Quiroz

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office