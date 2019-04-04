PHOENIX — Police are searching for the driver of the Ford F-150 they say shot and killed a 10-year-old girl in Phoenix Wednesday.

Video released by police Thursday from a home's security camera shows the alleged suspect following the family's car through a neighborhood. Police say that suspect fired several shots after the family pulled into their driveway.

The father, who was driving, and his 10-year-old daughter, who was seated behind him, were both struck by the gunfire. Police believe it could be a road-rage incident.

The girl was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police also released a composite sketch of the armed driver.

Phoenix Police Department

The white four-door pickup truck has damage on the driver's side near its back end. The driver appears to be wearing an orange long-sleeved shirt.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-839-8446 for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous.