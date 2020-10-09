x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Valley

Video of a botched gender reveal party sparking a wildfire is from 2018

Video from the Sawmill Fire near Tucson has seen a resurgence of interest on social media, and some confusion, after a new fire sparked in California.

PHOENIX — A California couple's plan to reveal their baby's gender with fireworks inadvertently sparked a massive fire that continues to burn.

It’s not the first botched gender reveal party that’s sparked a wildfire either.

In 2017, the Sawmill Fire burned almost 47,000 acres near Tucson. It lasted about a week and caused more than $8 million worth of damage.

RELATED: Video shows explosion at gender reveal party that sparked Sawmill Fire

Video released by the U.S. Forest Service a year after the Arizona fire shows a target bursting into flames after getting shot.

An off-duty Tucson sector border patrol agent filled the target with colored powder to reveal the baby’s gender and tannerite, a highly explosive substance, which led to the massive fire after igniting.

The video below is from 2018:

That video of the Saw Mill Fire has seen a resurgence of interest on social media, and some confusion, as the fire in San Bernardino County continues to rage.

RELATED: California fire sparked by device to reveal baby's gender

This year’s El Dorado Fire was sparked after an unidentified family went into a field and fired off an explosive device for the same reason - revealing their baby's gender. Conditions were perfect for a fire to spread quickly - triple-digit temperatures, low humidity, dry vegetation and a stiff breeze. 

Wildfires have burned more than 2 million acres in California this year, setting a state record even as crews battled dozens of growing blazes in sweltering temperatures.