CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department is asking for the public's help in finding a group of people seen on video stealing Sonoran Desert toads from a conservation area.

Officials said the group took the toads Friday between 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. from the Spur Cross Conservation Area in Cave Creek.

By removing the toads and being in the area after hours, officials said the group violated park rules.

This marks the second incident in a week at a Cave Creek-area park after several saguaro cacti were found vandalized on the Black Mountain hiking trail.

In a pair of videos posted on Facebook the group can be seen carrying a bag full of jumping toads and actually putting one in a bag.

The Sonoran Desert toad, also known as the Colorado River toad, is said to kill more dogs annually in the Phoenix area than rattlesnakes.

According to a Facebook post on the Cave Creek Regional Park page, video clips have been turned over to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information should contact MCSO at 602-876-1000.

