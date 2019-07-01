A driver was arrested after the Arizona Department of Transportation’s wrong-way detection system along Interstate 17 alerted authorities that a pickup truck was traveling southbound on the northbound freeway.

According to ADOT, the wrong-way driver entered I-17 through the Camelback Road exit ramp early Monday morning. The suspect continued to drive the wrong way until near the “Stack” interchange with Interstate 10, where troopers with the Department of Public Safety were able to stop and make an arrest.

Police identified the wrong-way driver as Diane Begay on Tuesday.

In the video, released by ADOT, a pickup truck enters the freeway through the exit ramp and then continues to drive in the HOV lane, passing several cars traveling northbound.

The thermal camera immediately detected the truck entering the northbound I-17 exit ramp at Camelback Road shortly after 3 a.m. and alerted both ADOT and DPS, ADOT said. From there, ADOT activated wrong-way vehicle warnings on overhead freeway signs in the area to alert drivers on the freeway.

Begay was arrested and faces aggravated DUI and endangerment charges, police said.

The state first started to install the thermal-camera detection system along I-17 in August of 2017. According to ADOT, the thermal cameras have detected 45 wrong-way vehicles. The $4 million project stretches 15 miles of I-17 between I-10 Stack and Loop 101 interchange in north Phoenix.

