PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Monday victims of the sudden closure of a Phoenix bridal shop will receive up to $90,000 under a consent judgment.

The settlement resolves a lawsuit filed in September 2018, in which prosecutors alleged Pearl Bridal used deceptive advertising and fake reviews to lure customers to their Phoenix storefront. Customers were told to pay up front to receive a custom-made dress in six to nine months.

The Attorney General's Office said the shop accepted more than $275,000 in prepayments for orders before it unexpectedly closed in May.

Some customers were able to get refunds from their banks or credit cards, and others ultimately did receive their orders.

However, about $90,000 in orders remained unfilled and unrefunded, the Attorney General's Office said.

The owners of the shop will pay $90,000 in restitution to the customers and up to $250,000 in civil penalties to the state once the court approves the settlement.

Customers who are owed money will be contacted by the Arizona Attorney General's Office.