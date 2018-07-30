The mother of a man killed in a Friday morning stabbing in Phoenix asked the judge not to grant the suspect bail during his initial court appearance.

Cesar Julio Avila, 21, faces one charge of second-degree murder after an altercation at his west Phoenix apartment complex left Karsten Boman, 27, dead and another man wounded, according to police documents.

Avila told investigators in a post-Miranda interview that three men from his apartment complex near Indian School Road and 71st Avenue had harassed him and forced their way into his apartment, threatening him with a knife before took the weapon and stabbed two of them.

But one of the three men said Avila had been trying to break into cars in the parking lot, police documents show. He said that after the confrontation, he saw Avila stabbing one of the victims and tried to stop him by throwing rocks at him.

During Avila's initial court appearance, a woman identified as Boman's mother said her son was "a good kid."

The woman, who was not shown in the video, sounded like she was in tears during the proceeding.

"He had such a big heart and never thought bad about anybody and unfortunately, that’s probably what cost him his life," she said. "I’ll never see him get married or have children. He’s never going to see his two nieces grow up.”

According to the prosecutor in the case, the state must set a bond. The judge set Avila's bond at $1 million.

Avila's next court date is an Aug. 3 status conference.

