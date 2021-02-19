Valley man injured by accused wrong-way driver needs help with medical bills

Scott Selke brought Rosati’s Pizza to the Valley, according to his daughter Sarah Lamb.

PHOENIX — An Ahwatukee man has more broken bones than he can count and faces a grueling rehabilitation process after Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says an impaired going in the wrong direction injured him in a head-on collision.

Scott Selke brought Rosati’s Pizza to the Valley, according to his daughter Sarah Lamb.

Selke was headed home from the Johnson Ranch Rosati’s in San Tan Valley when the accident happened. According to Lamb, Selke has already had five surgeries and lost a kidney.

She says her father will likely have to have dozens of more surgeries to put his body back together.

The family is asking for the community’s help to pay for all of the medical bills.

A GoFundMe page set up by Scott Selke’s family seeking $50,000 had already received more than $39,000 as of Friday afternoon.

According to MCSO, the impaired driver was also injured and is still in a local hospital.