PHOENIX — A 20-year-old was killed late Tuesday when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on the Loop 101 at Union Hills Drive in the West Valley, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

Laiquan Lemon, a Goodyear resident, was driving on the freeway around 11:30 p.m. when a 22-year-old Phoenix woman crashed into Lemon's car while driving northbound in the southbound lanes.

The 22-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Another driver in a third vehicle was sidesiped by the wrong-way vehicle, but was not injured in the crash.

The crash closed Loop 101 southbound from 75th Avenue to Bell Road Wednesday morning until 7:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Detectives are working to determine whether impairment was a factor in the crash.