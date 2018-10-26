Exactly one week after President Trump held a rally for Republican Senate candidate Martha McSally in Mesa, Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Arizona as part of Decision 2018.

Pence is rallying supporters to get out the vote in Yuma and he'll be joined by McSally.

Why is Vice President Mike Pence coming to Arizona?

Not only is it huge for Arizona, but it's considered one of the most competitive races in the country: McSally vs. Sinema.

It's the race for Sen. Jeff Flake's seat. If McSally wins it could pretty much guarantee Republicans maintain control of their majority in the Senate. But if Sinema wins, it could potentially set up a change in power to the Democrats.

In other words, the race matters nationally, enough for both the president and vice president to stump here just a week a part.

Trump stumped for McSally at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport last Friday.

Vice President Pence's schedule

The vice president will depart from Roswell, New Mexico and arrive in Yuma just after 4 p.m. He's schedule to deliver remarks at the "Get Out The Vote" event for McSally at 5 p.m.

Pence will depart Yuma for Las Vegas just after 6 p.m.

How to see Vice President Pence

The Yuma rally will be held in the Joe Foss Hangar at the Yuma Airport. You can register here for a free ticket.

Doors open at 2 p.m. and close at 4:15 p.m., according to the event page. Pence is scheduled to start speaking at 5 p.m.

How to watch the rally on TV

We'll have coverage for the rally across all platforms: On 12 News, 12news.com and Facebook.com/12News.

