PHOENIX — Valley Veterans are optimistic our state's new veteran suicide tracking law will lead to better programs to save lives.

Gov. Doug Ducey signed the veteran suicide tracking bill into law Wednesday. It requires the Department of Health Services to follow the number of active duty military and veteran suicides on an annual basis starting next year.

The department will track the numbers and use the information as guidelines for new state programs to curb veteran suicide.

RELATED: Arizona vets ruck march to Washington D.C. to raise awareness for veteran suicide

Retired Marine Andrew Jones suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. The pain was so bad he nearly took his own life.

“Sat in a closet, put a gun to my head and I went to go pull back on the trigger. And when I went to pull back on the trigger, my son, who was one at the time, was in the room next to me and he let out a giant scream,” he said. “And I put the gun down and realized that at this moment, I’m not the person my son needs me to be, but if I pull the trigger then I’ll never become the person that he needs me to be.”

Years later, with help and therapy, Jones went out in the community to help other veterans suffering from trauma. He eventually founded Operation Shockwave, a nonprofit group that gathers for community events and to raise awareness.

“We’re not just trying to prevent suicide because, in that moment, my suicide was prevented, but for the next five years I was still living a life of uncertainty, still living a life of unhappiness, in darkness," Jones said.

You can find out more about Operation Shockwave here.