Veterans Day is a day of honor and healing in the Valley

PHOENIX — Many around the Valley commemorated Veterans Day and paid their respects to veterans.

In Anthem a large group watched the sun beam through the five pillars representing each military branch onto the Seal of the United States. It happens only once a year on Nov. 11 at precisely 11:11 a.m.

“Honoring those who have answered the call,” said Reggie James. A Navy veteran. “For me personally, 9/11 was my generations Pearl Harbor.”

John Mattox who served as a paramedic during Vietnam says Veterans Day events help heal old wounds.

“Vietnam, when we came back. There was nothing. Absolutely nothing and it was hard. Now it really helps. You can come out here on Veterans Day,” said John Mattox. “I talk to other vets every time I come out to events like this and it helps them.”

“Answering a call that’s bigger than yourself. So, selflessness if I can sum it up in one word,” said James.

“You have to do something for the country, America. It’s the only country where you can live free,” said Mattox.

2020 has brought a lot of fear and divisiveness but people still came out to honor veterans and that makes Reggie James happy.