Editor's Note: The above video is from the previous report about Benson's cross-country trip.

A veteran who made headlines for making a 2,200-mile drive with an unexpected travel companion has died.

12 News first introduced you to WWII veteran Howard Benson in September as he made a cross-country journey with the help of a Glendale police officer.

Benson, who was 93 years old at the time, was moving from Glendale to Fort Myers, Florida. He decided to drive the more than 2,200 miles, but his son worried about his safety.

Benson's son called Glendale Police and Sgt. Jeff Turney, who often works with veterans, responded.

Turney tried to talk him out of the drive, but Benson was determined. So Turney offered to drive with him. Offer accepted.

Turney used his personal time to make the journey to Florida with Benson.

RELATED: Glendale officer drives WWII veteran 2,200 miles to his new home

They made it and Benson settled into a senior care facility in Fort Myers.

Benson died Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Glendale Police Department.

"He got to see his United States one more time. He got one more birthday and one more Veteran's Day. But sadly, Howard Benson passed away yesterday. Our condolences to the Benson family; he will be missed," the post reads.

RELATED: 'It’s good to be alive': Valley veteran beats cancer for third time

RELATED: Hundreds of Valley volunteers come together to transform veterans' housing facility