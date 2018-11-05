BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A 17-year-old a closer for Buckeye's Verrado High died Wednesday, as his team carried on without him in an emotional state playoff baseball game Thursday night.

Junior Bryan McKinsey’s father told 12 News son died in his sleep, but didn't elaborate further. The police chief says they're awaiting a toxicology and medical examiner's report.

Father Daryl McKinsey attended the Vipers’ 5A state semi-final at Tempe Diablo Stadium, saying he was there to honor his son and support his teammates.

"This is where he'd want us to be," Daryl said.

Fans, players, and coaches featured Bryan’s number 6 on their T-shirts, hats, and signs during the game against Notre Dame Prep.

"I love him that's all I can say, just whenever you were down he picked you up," said Bryan’s friend Conor Smith.

Bryan’s death was unexpected. In fact, he had clinched Verrado’s berth in the semi-final game, pitching just one week ago.

"I used to teach my children to have these small circles, but it was really hard for Brian, because Brian was just a great kid, just easy to love -- easy to love," said his father.

After Verrado defeated Notre Dame, the team held up Bryan’s jersey. Many of the players hugged family, friends, and supporters with tears running down their faces.

"You saw it all today. This is Verrado. Verrado High School is a family. This kid meant the world to them, to all of them, each and every one of those boys," said head coach Mike Ward.

The Vipers won 13-3 to advance to the state final game, which will again be held at Diablo Stadium on Tuesday.

"He never wanted to be defined as a baseball player. He wanted to be defined as a young man. And I think I did my job," said Daryl McKinsey.

