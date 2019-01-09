PHOENIX — A day every little girl dreams of, her wedding. But that dream quickly is turning into a nightmare for a Valley bride-to-be as one venue closes without cause. We spoke to one bride, Asia Haliburton, who's getting help from a local resort for her special day.

"I was devastated when I went to the venue for my 6-month consultation, it looked like it had been abandoned," Haliburton said.

Haliburton booked The Palace in Phoenix as her place to tie the knot with her fiancé, a venue she'd found online and gotten referrals for.

"I didn't have any reason to think that I was going to have the wedding venue that I booked and I paid for no ma'am," she added.

After depositing about $2,700 toward the total, Haliburton found out the venue closed without notice. The woman in charge, Dorrenda Wimdom Smith, told 12 News she was trying to touch base with all the clients ahead of the new owners taking over.

"My intentions were to call everybody Monday via phone or email with options, so they would know that we have options of this venue, we can do this or that or stay here, so they would know to help my clients," Wimdom Smith said.

But this bride isn't buying it.

"I hope that Dorrenda Windom can never do this again, I hope that she can't hurt or shatter a bride regarding her wedding or any together family whether it's a quinceanera or baptism, I don't want this to happen," Haliburton said.

There's a light in this dark disaster of a story, the Arizona Golf Resort and Lena Freeman stepping in ahead of the special day.

"We are willing to do her whole set up even the ceremony she gets the whole ballroom, it holds 500, so whatever space she needs, this is an open canvas, you can do whatever you want I want you to have your dream here," Freeman said.

The resort is ready to make Feb. 22, 2020 the most memorable and stress-free day for the bride-to-be who isn't done with this dilemma quite yet.

"She needs to be held accountable for all the thousands of dollars that she's stolen for me and many other people as well, it's not okay and it needs to get out what she's done," Haliburton added.