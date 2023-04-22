Vehicle fire on I-10 near Van Buren

PHOENIX — Fire crews are working to extinguish a truck fire on fire on Interstate 10 near Van Buren Street. The fire broke out Saturday night after 7 p.m.
The fire is on the westbound side of I-10. The vehicle is blocking the right lane, according to ADOT.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternative route.
This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.
