Vehicle fire on I-10 near Van Buren

The fire is on the westbound side of I-10 near Van Buren Street, according to ADOT.

PHOENIX — Fire crews are working to extinguish a truck fire on fire on Interstate 10 near Van Buren Street. The fire broke out Saturday night after 7 p.m.

The fire is on the westbound side of I-10. The vehicle is blocking the right lane, according to ADOT.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

I-10 westbound near the Mini-Stack: A vehicle fire is blocking the right lane. #phxtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 23, 2023

