TEMPE, Ariz. — A Waymo car was involved in a crash in Tempe early Friday morning, according to the Tempe Police Department.

Tempe PD said the Waymo was traveling at 35 mph eastbound on Southern Avenue near Oak Street in the lane closest to the two-way left-turn lane when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle that hit the Waymo car was traveling at 40 to 45 mph.

Two employees were inside the Waymo vehicle, police said. A woman and two young kids were inside the other vehicle.

Police said there were no injuries. Impairment is not a factor in the collision and it's "undetermined" if distracted driving was a cause, according to Tempe PD.