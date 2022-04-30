Vehicle crashes into garage, catches on fire in Glendale

The driver lost control and crashed into a garage after officers attempted to pull him over.

GLENDALE, Ariz — A vehicle crashed into a garage and caught on fire at a house in Glendale Saturday afternoon.

The Glendale Police Department initially responded to a call around 4 p.m. from someone stating a vehicle had struck their vehicle and took off near Westgate Entertainment District.

Officers located the driver and attempted to pull him over. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the garage of a house in the area of 7800 West Solano Drive.

The impact caused a vehicle parked in the garage to strike the house. Firefighters responded and extinguished the flames before spreading to the house.

One resident was in the house at the time of the crash but did not suffer any injuries.

The driver was arrested and booked on misdemeanor charges, police said.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

