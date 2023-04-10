Vehicle crashes into occupied Glendale business

Police said the driver along with the people in the building were not injured in the incident.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Several people were inside a Glendale business when a vehicle crashed into it Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Glendale Police Department said the crash happened at a business near 67th and Glendale avenues just before 1:30 p.m.

The driver along with the people in the building were not injured in the incident, police said.

Police did not say how many people were in the building when the crash happened.

Police are still investigating how the crash happened.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

This is a developing story additional details will be added as they become available.

