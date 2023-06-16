Van fire shuts down Circle K station in Mesa

The fire department said no injuries were reported at the Circle K station near Ellsworth and Baseline roads.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — A van was destroyed by a fire Friday morning at a Circle K gas station near Ellsworth and Baseline roads, officials said.

The Mesa Fire Department said a propane tank appears to have ignited, causing the nearby van to catch fire.

No injuries were reported but the van appears to be a total loss. The surrounding gas pumps also sustained some fire damage.

The gas station is expected to be closed for the rest of Friday, the fire department said.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.