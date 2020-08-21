Valley Youth Theater to hold telethon-style event to raise funds, support

The event, called the VYTal Affair-athon, is happening online this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ARIZONA, USA — Drawing the curtain on performances for much of 2020, the Valley Youth Theater is looking for support in a big way.

The theater has put together a telethon-style event to air Saturday, August 22, from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, on their website.

The VYTal Affair-athon, as they are calling it, harkens back to the days of the Jerry Lewis telethons with performances throughout the day. Celebrity alum such as Emma Stone and Nick Cantrell will make appearances during the event.

Every year, the theater hosts a gala-type event to raise money for the upcoming theater season. This year, with the coronavirus pandemic putting a damper on get-togethers, the theater has turned to the internet to keep its operations going.

“I’d say it's definitely one of the most important things in my life and other people’s lives,” Said performer Shaylee Flanagan. “Because even if you’re not really a theater person or a musical person, they do plays. And if you’re not a play person, they do musicals. They have workshops for kids…it’s definitely just a really good place for anyone, I’d say.”

For those who can’t watch the entire event, Valley Youth Theater will send out alerts letting people know what performer is coming up next. Text VYTAL2020 to 602-253-8188 for text alerts throughout the day.

Viewers can tune into the event on the Valley Youth Theater's website here.