Valley YMCA, Uber partner to give seniors free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

A generous donation from a YMCA supporter helped expand a partnership, offering free rides to Valley seniors to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

PHOENIX — The road to COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Valley seniors is getting a little easier.

The YMCA and Uber partnered to help provide senior citizens with free rides to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments. The rides are available in Maricopa County and started on Tuesday.

A donation from Chuck Dubroff, a longtime YMCA supporter, helped expand these free rides for seniors.

The donation paid for the Uber driver. A company spokesman said Uber does not make any profit on these transports.

The rides broke down barriers--- such as lack of transportation---many of our most vulnerable Arizonans face when trying to get to a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

While more than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the state, the sign-up process has also been frustrating for many Arizonans.

Maryann McCann is a Valley senior who got one of the free rides. She said she is very grateful, because the vaccination sign-up process was not easy for her.

The YMCA and Uber coordinated with the Arizona Department of Health Services for drop-off and pick-up.

And there are strict COVID-19 precautions in place during the rides, Uber and the YMCA confirmed.

In addition to financial donations to keep this program going, the YMCA said they are looking for more neighbors to help drive people to their vaccination appointments.

To volunteer, donate or schedule a ride, call 602.212.6088 or email opas@vosymca.org.