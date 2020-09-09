Valley woman who beat childhood brain cancer is raising money for a service dog

"I survived but the effects are always ongoing, health issues are always ongoing for me," Marissa Boone said. "But I did make it."

PEORIA, Ariz. — A Valley woman survived a long and hard-fought battle with cancer as a little girl. But the effects of her treatment and illness at such a young age have presented long-lasting challenges.

At just 10 years old, Marissa Boone received a terrifying diagnosis.

"The tumor was a little bigger than a softball by the time they found it," Boone said.

Boone says the stage three brain tumor started growing when she was a baby.

"They were able to do a full recession of the tumor, but I did go through radiation and chemotherapy," Boone said.

The treatment ultimately saved her young life.

"I survived but the effects are always ongoing, health issues are always ongoing for me," she said. "But I did make it. I know people who did not that I was friends with."

It's a life she's grateful for, but it's not easy. Boone says the cancer treatment gave her osteoporosis leading to a hip break. She has poor balance and can't hear well. It's all things she says a service dog would work wonders for.

"If I start to trip or start to fall, the dog would instantly cut me off from actually falling," she said. "Hearing-wise, the dog would alert to any sort of person trying to get my attention, or emergency service sirens or announcements."

But her service dog comes with a $15,000 price tag. So, Boone reached out to us through Nextdoor, telling us about a unique partnership to help her raise money.

"They send the shoes out to people in impoverished countries so they can sell them and bring themselves out of poverty," Boone said.

Boone is collecting new and gently used shoes around her community in Peoria, in Phoenix and Scottsdale too.

She sells them to funds2orgs, which then sends them to countries in need. She says she's already tallied up about 1,000 shoes.

"The more I raise the sooner I can get my service dog or the sooner they can start training the service dog," she said. It's one of a few fundraisers Boone anticipates needing to do, so she can find her four-legged partner.