Phoenix woman wakes up to find burglar lying in bed with her

MESA, Ariz. — A man is accused of breaking into a half-naked woman’s apartment and spooning her in bed.

Police say the incident happened at Christian Care Fellowship Square on Monday around 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of 19th and Sunnyside Avenues.

Maricopa County court documents said a woman woke up to the 25-year-old Emilio Garcia in her bed. He is charged with sexual assault, burglary, and theft. She told police he ran away after she bit him and took off with some of her items.

Fellowship Square is in a residential area. Juanita Poorthunder lives across the street. She takes extra measures to protect her home because of incidents like this.

“I hate to say it, but it’s expected when you’re a woman…we’re not safe,” said Poorthunder.

In a statement, Fellowship Square said the victim, in this case, isn’t monitored because she lives independently.

Garcia has a history of burglary and drug offenses. Court documents said he told officers he doesn’t remember the incident.