Valley woman stung 50 times by bees, firefighters say

The woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning and appears to be in stable condition, the Surprise Fire Department said.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A Valley woman sustained about 50 bee stings Thursday morning and had to be taken to the hospital, firefighters said.

The Surprise Fire Department said a woman in her 60s was walking through a neighborhood near Parkview Place and Bell Road when she was attacked by a swarm of bees.

A local homeowner was in the process of having a bee exterminator remove the bee swarm from their property. When the beekeeper disrupted the swarm, the bees scattered out into the homeowner's front yard.

The woman sustained about 50 bee stings and was transported to a local hospital. She appears to be in stable condition, the fire department said.

Firefighters said they had to resort to foaming all the bees in order to protect the community.

