'Don't make a mistake': Valley woman pleads safe driving over holiday weekend after losing 3 family members in suspected drunk driving crash

Juan Carlos Gaspar, his wife Selma and son Carlos were all killed on New Year’s Day after DPS said a suspected drunk driver hit them on Loop 202.

PHOENIX — Additional troopers, deputies and officers will be on the road through Monday cracking down on drunk and drugged drivers during the July 4th holiday weekend.

The holiday brings up tough memories for Luz Salcido, whose brother Juan Carlos Gaspar, his wife Selma and 12-year-old son Carlos were killed in a suspected drunk driving crash six months ago.

'It was too sudden'

On New Year's Day 2022, Ariyan Guy was driving recklessly on Loop 202 South Mountain near 40th Street when he was believed to have hit the Gaspars SUV.

"It's just, it was too sudden," Salcido said. "It has torn us apart."

The family told 12 News the Gaspar's weren't wearing seatbelts and all died.

While Guy's attorney did not respond to 12 News' request for comment, court paperwork said Guy had open alcohol containers in his car and prosecutors said his blood alcohol concentration was more than twice the legal limit.

Every holiday over the past six months brings new grief for Salcido's family to process and new anxieties to battle.

"We see it as, you now, a time to grief, a time to think, it's not a time to have fun," Salcido said.

Extra enforcement

The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety said 87 different agencies are stepping up their DUI patrols ahead of the holiday weekend.

“We have to make sure people understand the consequences of being arrested for DUI," Alberto Gutier, the director for the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety said.

Nearly 450 people were arrested across the state for driving under the influence during 2021's Fourth of July DUI enforcement.

Gutier said while there won't be checkpoints, there will be more troopers, deputies and officers out on patrol stopping those who are believed to be driving under the influence.

"Don't drink and drive," Gutier said. "Enjoy, have a great time, enjoy the Fourth of July whatever you want to do with your family, but just don't get behind the wheel."

Get home safe

The best advice if you've been drinking is to make sure you have a designated driver, call a friend, use a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft or take a taxi.

"It's great to celebrate the holidays, but don't make a mistake," Gutier said.

Salcido hopes that those who are celebrating will think twice before getting behind the wheel.

"It's good to have fun, just be cautious," Salcido said. "You don't want to break another home."

